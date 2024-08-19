A Little Comedy From Sarah Purdum

I recently met Sara Purdum during zoom thingy and she was very cool and funny.

When she mentioned her love of stand-up comedy I immediately wanted to post some of her act and she sent us this clip.

Here's a little about her.

Sarah Purdum is a stand-up comedian based in Los Angeles, originally from Columbus, OH. With a passion for comedy ignited three years ago, Sarah transitioned from a diverse background that included MMA and various odd jobs to pursue her love for performing. When she’s not cracking jokes on stage, she enjoys life with her black and grey golden doodle, Gromit.

Open thread away..