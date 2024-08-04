Lizzie Borden's Father And Stepmother Found Slain

Happy August 4th, Lizzie Borden
By John AmatoAugust 4, 2024

They keep making movies and TV series about Lizzie, which helps grow the legend.

I remember watching Bewitched star Elizabeth Montgomery in her Emmy nominated role in The Legend of Lizzie Borden when I was a teenager. It was fun seeing her as a possible murderer instead of the good witch twinkling her nose.

It's interesting that the Fall River police weren't keen on fingerprinting and refused to test for prints on the potential murder weapon–a hatchet–found in the Bordens’ basement.

On August 4, 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden are found hacked to death in their Fall River, Massachusetts, home. Andrew was discovered in a pool of blood on the living room couch, his face nearly split in two. Abby was upstairs, her head smashed to pieces; it was later determined that she was killed first.

Open thread below. Axe away...

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon