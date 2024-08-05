Mark Levin Complains About 'Propaganda Machines'...Like His Own

Fox News weekend host Mark Levin, a blowhard's blowhard, was very angry at how the NABJ treated poor, defenseless, and helpless Donald Trump during his horrific appearance.

This egged him on to rant for a long time about the topic of propaganda. He's decided that only Trump and the MAGA cult passes on honest information and never implements thought control over their herd.

I left off his first 4 minutes for grousing that the NABJ set up up diminished Donald. A common tactic by cults, racists , fascists and the like is to transfer their forms of degradation onto the people fact checking them - hence we are the racists, etc.

MARK LEVIN: Democracy and totalitarianism. Politics in the English language by George Orwell. The Marxist philosophy of language written by a Marxist, how to change the language. The psychology of totalitarianism. The origins of totalitarianism. Why am I talking about this? Because you're living it. And it begins with free speech, honest information, not thought control and language control. And probably the most nefarious and yet ubiquitous book of its kind, a book called Propaganda, written over a hundred years ago by Edward Bernays. Now, what does he say, in part? This is all very important. Edward Bernays pioneered the scientific technique of shaping and manipulating public opinion, which he called engineering consent. This is my book now on Freedom of the Press. What did he say in this book? Among other things, he believed in the power of propaganda, the manipulation and brainwashing of the masses, quote unquote. The minority, that is the media, the masterminds or the elites, has discovered a powerful help in influencing majorities. It's been found possible so to mold the mind of the masses that they will throw their newly gained strength in the desired direction. In the present structure of society, this practice is inevitable. Whatever of social importance is done today, whether in politics, finance, manufacturing, agriculture, charity, education, other fields, must be done with the help of propaganda. Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government and it goes on a great length. That book, Propaganda, was a favorite in the Third Reich. That's correct. It was a favorite of Hitler's. Can I say Hitler? No, no, no, no. I can't. Only the Democrats can say Hitler and only when they dehumanize Donald Trump.

I know of only one US presidential candidate (Maybe in history) that defended and embraced Neo-Nazis, Mark. That would be traitor Trump.

Not only did he describe some of the Charlottesville scumbags as very fine people, but he welcomed Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-A-Lago.