Mark Levin Confuses Trump's Fascism With Democracy

Trump toady Fox News Mark Levin continues to assault the Democratic Party as the monarchy party to trick people into thinking Trump's fascist leanings are actually on the Democrats.

Levin opened up his program with this little ditty.

LEVIN: Democracy, voting. You know who likes the word democracy the most? Dictators, fascists, Marxists, autocrats and apparently the Democrats who don't really like to practice democracy. You know they have voting in places like Russia and Iran, Venezuela and Turkey, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, Somalia and a hundred other dictatorships, brutal regimes, genocidal regimes. They claim to be democracies that have the vote. Ladies and gentlemen, Kamala Harris and her party are running the dictator's election.

The idea that Levin knows who likes the word democracy the most is egomaniacal and ignorant at best. He tries to pretend he's an educator instead of a propagandist.

If you vote wrongly in Russia or North Korea, you could be murdered. Information doesn't help countries with autocratic rulers.

U.S. democracy is based on the U.S. Constitution and free and fair elections for all Americans. Not ID's, redistricting, purging of voter rolls, and poll taxes.

Each party has rules for how they choose their candidates.

Levin whines like an overgrown baby demanding his bottle that Kamala Harris is running a dictator's election.

If any Republican in Congress or state politics refuses to worship Demented Donald, they are thrown out of the party. Just ask Liz Cheney. Or Adam Kinzinger.

Nobody gives a rat's ass how Republicans respond to our nominees.

MAGAts like Levin are so desperate to take the Project 2025 stench out of Trump's mouth as well as his own autocratic actions that they will do or say anything.

Cry me a river, Mark.

The more you cry, the better chances of aces and a Kamala Harris win.