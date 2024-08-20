Meet The Heyers, Americans Who Fled To Russia To Escape 'Moral Decline'

Russia's new policy signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday allows foreign citizens and stateless individuals to apply for temporary residency in the country if they share “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values,” even in cases when a person does not speak Russian. The decree states that those who oppose the “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” in their home country can seek “humanitarian support,” or refugee status.

Source: n1info/The Times

A middle-aged American couple hold up their blue Russian residence permit on camera and express their gratitude to the Kremlin for taking in their family who fled the United States to Moscow. That's the image Russia's Interior Ministry shared with the world, showing native New Yorkers who, they say, escaped America's "moral collapse." "I feel like me and my family have been put under an arch that provides us with security," Leo Heyer said in a video released by the Russian ministry. He especially thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for "making it possible for Russia to become a good place for families in these world circumstances." Leo's wife, Chantel, said that in some ways she felt like she had just married Russia. The Heyers and their three school-age children have been granted asylum in Russia, where they fled from "moral turpitude" in their homeland, Russian state media reported. Irina Volk, a spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry, said the Heyers are a Christian family who decided to move to Russia out of fear of "the abolition of traditional moral and family values" in America. "They were worried about the future that awaited their children." They say it's safer here and the education is better," Volk said.

Russia is safer, has better education, and is a great place to raise your family with traditional values.

A US couple and their three kids have received political asylum in Russia after fleeing the lack of family and traditional values at home, Russia says. The dad thanks Putin in this video for making Russia into a "place for families." I give them six months... pic.twitter.com/aq8bcrqCAz — Marc Bennetts (@marcbennetts1) August 15, 2024

Infowars Alex Jones thinks it's a great idea.