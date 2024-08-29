Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“Every problem becomes very childish when once it is explained to you.” -- Arthur Conan Doyle, The Complete Sherlock Holmes
As the month of August begins to wind to a close, today we take a moment to celebrate the more-well-known literary progeny of Edgar Allan Poe's famous detective, C. Auguste Dupin. Without Poe's Dupin, there is no Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. And without Holmes, there would be no Jo Dee Messina cover of "Sharp Dressed Man" featuring the late, great Jeremy Brett as the immortal consulting detective.

Diane Ravitch's blog: Thom Hartmann: Republicans Are the Party of Cruelty.

Blue Virginia: Wednesday News: Trump’s Disgraceful Behavior at Arlington National Cemetery; After Bonkers SCOTUS Ruling, “Trump Reindicted On Coup Attempt Charges”; “Harris and Walz kick off Georgia bus tour as Democrats’ hopes rise”; “Mark Zuckerberg’s election-season gift to Republicans”.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: Keeping Him Happy.

Attention space nerds! How Students Learn to Fly NASA’s IXPE Spacecraft.

