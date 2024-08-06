Nick Offerman Writes Song About Kamala Harris For Fundraiser

Actor Nick Offerman sent a message to “Kamala-curious” Republicans with a Donald Trump-mocking song ― to the tune of “God Bless The USA” ― during an online fundraiser yesterday. Via HuffPo:

The “Parks and Recreation” star repeatedly labelled the former president, running mate JD Vance and other Republicans as “fucking weird” in the ditty for the “Comics for Kamala” event, raising money for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign, which was co-organized by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

“I would never have thought it would be necessary to say, but I’m powerfully grateful to vote for a presidential candidate in Kamala Harris who didn’t just prosecute rapists but also is not one herself, so please count me in on that team,” Offerman said before launching into the song from the point of view of a Republican who’d had enough of Trump.

It contained such lyrics as:

“So I’m proud to be a Kamala man who has quit the GOP ’cause I just can’t abide a man who’s tried for 34 felonies. And it’s time to stand up and face the fact that the men that I once cheered are a bunch of wingnut white nationalists. Well, those guys are fucking weird.”