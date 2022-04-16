MAGA 'Rapper' Writes Song About Loser Matt Gaetz

On Friday night, Joy Ann Reid brought us a definite Grammy contender video by Forgiato Blow all about Matt Gaetz being the "chosen one." It was...epic. Joy could barely contain her emotions, doubled over laughing, asking out loud "is hip hop dead?" She almost falls off her chair, which made it even more comical. The insanity of it all. Just look at poor Juanita Tolliver's face.
Twitter was hysterically laughing too:
I'm dead. This is just so bad. So cringeworthy. My son's preschool play had better singing and rapping. Dead serious. And none of them had ugly face tattoos.