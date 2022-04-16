MAGA 'Rapper' Writes Song About Loser Matt Gaetz

On Friday night, Joy Ann Reid brought us a definite Grammy contender video by Forgiato Blow all about Matt Gaetz being the "chosen one." It was...epic. Joy could barely contain her emotions, doubled over laughing, asking out loud "is hip hop dead?" She almost falls off her chair, which made it even more comical. The insanity of it all. Just look at poor Juanita Tolliver's face.

Twitter was hysterically laughing too:

Oh for fuks sake why the hell would anyone make a rap song for Matt Gaetz smh 🤦🏾 #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/tzfQ5nnJfr — Nicole 🗽🌊🇺🇸👩🏿‍🎓🎓⚖️ #GABulldawgs4Life (@MzDivah67) April 15, 2022

Can you imagine something more KKKult like than having a song written all about you being the "chosen one" for being investigated for sex trafficking minors?



Matt Gaetz, you continue to show you've yet to go as low as you can go, which is saying something 😂 — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) April 13, 2022

I apologize for every joke I've made about Vanilla Ice over the past thirty years. — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) April 12, 2022

Here's that guy with his sex dolls. pic.twitter.com/LEtDQio9Cl — Raymond J. Mollica (@RaymondMollica) April 13, 2022

"Never let them take our guns. He's the chosen one." These are actual lines in a song someone just sent me that's called "Matt Gaetz." — Claire Goforth (@claire_goforth) April 12, 2022

I'm dead. This is just so bad. So cringeworthy. My son's preschool play had better singing and rapping. Dead serious. And none of them had ugly face tattoos.