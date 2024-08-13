Nutjob CSPAN Caller: Democrats Are 'Depopulating' Families

My TV DVR was turned on to CSPAN when I woke up Saturday and this was the first call I heard.

Elizabeth from Michigan from the Republican line claimed she's been a counselor for thirty years and opined Democrats are grooming children, changing genders, mean and destroying families to depopulate the country.

Like myself, I think the CSPAN host let her ramble on because she sounded as crazy as Dr. Tenpenny, a Christianist anti-vax whack job who claimed COVID vaccines turned people into transhumanist cyborgs.

Thank you for taking my call. I'm a Republican. I'm also a psychologist in Michigan. And what I have seen, what the Democrat Party has done is just has destroyed our families. I see families where the Republicans have not changed in their love and affection for other members of the family, but the Democrats are blocking people. Their policies are trying to take children away from their families. I'm seeing the transgender thing on. I have nothing against transgender people. However, you should not be changing a person's gender identity at an age where they're too young to make a decision. At four years old in the schools, they're already trying to program the children. They're also, the Democrats have become so autocratic and so dominating, really mean and vicious. I see this in my counseling sessions. They're constantly interrupting people. They can't go around the family, give everybody a chance to speak.



I'm, this depopulation going on. I mean, if you're taking males to females and females to males, they're not gonna have children. If you're talking about drafting women from age 18 all the way to age 50, which they're doing, I'm talking about the Democrats. If you do that, you're not gonna have a family. You're not gonna have children being born. I think there's a lot of depopulation going on in our country. People need to be aware of that. But I would say that in my over 30 years of counseling, I've never seen families more, more traumatized than they are right now.

Elizabeth perfectly encapsulates the MAGA cult of disinformation.