CSPAN Caller: 'We'll Fight And We'll Die' For Guns

A Republican caller suggested to C-SPAN that he was ready to "fight" and "die" in an insurrection against the government to protect his right to own firearms.
By DavidJune 6, 2022

A caller named Gene told C-SPAN's Washington Journal that the Second Amendment was intended to protect citizens from a tyrannical government.

"Let's get it straight," he said. "The Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting or sports shooting. The Second Amendment is for the people, to protect themselves against a tyrannical government. And if you think that the guns the government has will overwhelm anything that the population has, you're probably right to a degree."

"But we'll fight and we'll die," he continued. "Exactly what we've done in the past. Because we will not be subjugated by a tyrannical government. Period. And there's many of us, many millions and we are not going to let anything come between us and the Second Amendment."

The Republican caller added: "We will do away with the government itself on our own in Washington if they try to take away our Second Amendment."

