Cicilline Has Had Enough Of GOP Second Amendment BS

The mass murderers at Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Buffalo, Parkland, Mother Emanuel Church, Pittsburgh synagogue were all just part of a "well-regulated militia," right?
By Aliza WorthingtonJune 4, 2022

David Cicilline was spitting fire at a hearing advocating tighter restrictions on access to guns, laying waste to hollow, cynical arguments from the GOP whining about the loss of their second amendment rights that they pretend might follow.

The Democratic rep from Rhode Island had just about enough hypocrisy from Republicans who continue to rage about denying mass murders access to their tools of destruction. Cicilline had no patience for his bloodthirsty colleagues who whined that "to deny them that right would quote, 'trample on an individual's due process and second amendment rights.'"

He spat out at them, "You know who didn't have due process? Who didn't have their Constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland, and Sandy Hook, Uvalde, and Buffalo, and the list goes on and on. So spare me the bullshit about Constitutional rights..."

At which point a GOP gun-licker interrupted him, demanding, "Will the gentleman yield?"

Cicilline refused, laying down the law: "No, I will not yield, and I'm not gonna yield for my entire five minutes, so don't ask again," before he continued on to make the rest of his remarks.

THIS is how we handle cynical, greedy, heartless Republicans beholden only to the NRA and their own lust for power. You remind them that you are in charge.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue