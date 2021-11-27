C-SPAN Caller Glad He Can Murder Protesters 'Like The Rittenhouse Kid'

A C-SPAN caller from Louisiana celebrated Thanksgiving by revealing that he is grateful that he can follow Kyle Rittenhouse's example of legally shooting people.
By DavidNovember 27, 2021

The caller named Randy began by agreeing with other viewers who thanked God for the United States of America.

"Thank God for the Constitution," he explained in a Thanksgiving day rant. "And they're about to rip that apart. It looks like they're going to try to."

Randy said that he felt "sorry for Australia" because "the people gave up their Second Amendment down there."

"When you say they're going to tear it apart, who is 'they?'" C-SPAN host John McArdle wondered.

"The communists!" the caller laughed. "This place is being torn down by the elites of the world, which that's just a few people and I give thanks that I can protect myself like the Rittenhouse kid did."

Randy went on to applaud the recent guilty verdicts in the case of Ahmaud Arbery's murder in Georgia.

"But this country has been had by Democrats and the Republicans," he insisted. "The people need to wake up and realize these people are not for us."

The caller then accused schools of brainwashing children.

"This has been going on for quite some time of trying to change the minds of our kids," he insisted. "This has been going on ever since they took prayer out of school."

