Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

C-SPAN Caller Confesses To Rioting At Capitol On Jan. 6

A Virginia man admitted on live television that he was part of the crowd that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
By David

A Virginia man admitted on live television that he was part of the crowd that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

During C-SPAN's Washington Journal program on Thursday, a man named Tom called in from Woodbridge, Virginia to talk about the insurrection.

"I was there on January 6th," the caller revealed. "I'm going to tell you right now -- and I work in the intelligence community and have for many, many years -- I'm telling you there were experienced agitators there that took advantage of a great deal of anxiety and passion in the country and did it on purpose to defame the presidency of Donald Trump."

"I know that for a fact," he continued. "The main thing that I wanted to come on and say is about the future of President Trump, etc. There's a lot of people out there that hope he's coming back, hope he's going to win again in 2024."

According to the caller, the "smartest thing" Trump could do would be to "keep the Trump movement alive and keep it alive across the country so that we can take our country back, county by county, state by state and then ultimately back in the federal positions."

The Virginia man then claimed that the Lincoln Project's campaign against Trump was run by Sen. John McCain, who died two years before the 2020 election.

"The Lincoln Project was completely organized and run by the campaign of John McCain," he insisted. "John McCain, political elitist, worked deliberately to destroy the Trump presidency out of personal animus and it had nothing based on what was good for the country. It had everything to do with destroying the presidency of Donald Trump because of the personal animus that many of these people had."

It was not immediately clear if the caller is wanted by the FBI.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team