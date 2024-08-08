Felon45 Tells Reporters There Was A Peaceful Transfer Of Power On January 6

Donald Trump miraculously claimed there would be a peaceful transfer of power if he lost just like the last time in 2020, which we know was highlighted by Trump's efforts to overthrow the election, culminating in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th.

Trump has a hard time responding to any question and giving a coherent answer and it was hard to hear any question and there was no identification of who was asking them.

To set the question in context, Biden told CBS News that he was very concerned about a peaceful transfer of power.

QUESTION: [Biden] basically saying that he doesn't think, he fears, that there wouldn't be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election? TRUMP: Well, he actually said it two ways. First, he said it incorrectly, then he corrected himself. Do you agree with that? Right? You know, if you watch him. He said it two ways. No, no, no. I mean, he said it two ways because he doesn't really know what he said. Why didn't he bring it up at the debate? You know, he had a chance for 90 minutes to bring it up at the debate. He could have talked about that at the debate. And he didn't do it. Everyone said, oh, he said this and he said that. He's just, you know, they give him something to read off. He read it very badly because he actually said it the opposite, then he had to go back and correct himself. He said the opposite. He should have brought this up at the debate, if he had a problem. Of course there'll be a peaceful transfer.



And there was last time. And there'll be a peaceful transfer. I just hope we're going to have honest elections.

Whether President Biden discussed it at the debate or not is meaningless, but Trump rambles like no other. There was a concerted effort by Trump, Republican lawmakers and activists to force VP Mike Pence to refuse to certify the electors and substitute pro-Trump electors to keep him in power and overthrow a free and fair election.