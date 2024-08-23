Trump Tantrum: Harris Not Doing Great In The Polls, I Am

Fox News host Martha MacCallum got Trump's panties in a bunch when she pointed out the shift in polling towards Kamala Harris with the youth, Hispanic, and Black vote.

It was outrageous for Fox News to put Trump on minutes after Kamala Harris gave her acceptance speech. It's never happened in my memory, but it shows how invested the network is in Trump's victory.

Trump pitched a tantrum on those questions and Harris' entire speech, which pushed him into the background.

MACCALLUM: Let me ask you this, sir, there has been a huge appeal and momentum for women voters. She's trying to pull that the youth vote, the Hispanic vote, the black vote back in her direction. Polls show that she's having some success in that at this point. So what are you going to do? What's your strategy to rebuild the momentum that you had with those voters? TRUMP: No, she's not having success. I'm having success. I'm doing great with the Hispanic voters. I'm doing great with black men. I'm doing great with women because women want safety. They want safety. And they don't have safety when they have somebody allowing 20 million people into our country, many of them very dangerous people. No, it's only in your eyes that they have that, Martha. We're doing very well in the polls. We're leading in most of the polls. And in the swing states, we're leading in almost every one of them. In Michigan, the auto workers are voting for me because you're not going to have an auto industry if she gets elected. They're going to all electric cars.

It's only been one month and one day since President Biden dropped out of the race and the polls have already closed considerably with the candidacy of Kamala Harris.

Trump's slight hold on some of the swing states are slipping while Harris has overtaken some important swing states.

Martha sure ruffled Dumper's feathers.

But not as much as Kamala Harris.