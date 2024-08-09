Trump's Helicopter Crash Story Never Even Happened

During his insane "press conference" yesterday (which was really one long Festivus rant), Trump told a jaw-dropping story about nearly dying in a helicopter ride with Willie Brown, the former California politician and ex-boyfriend of Vice President Kamala Harris. Via the New York Times:

It wasn’t the famous former San Francisco mayor on the helicopter flight at all. It was Gov. Jerry Brown, the former governor of California, who bears little resemblance to Willie Brown.

There was also no emergency landing, and the helicopter’s passengers were never in any danger at all, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was also on the flight.

Jerry Brown, who left office in January 2019, said through a spokesman, “There was no emergency landing and no discussion of Kamala Harris.”

“I call complete B.S.,” Mr. Newsom said, laughing out loud.