Oh, Never Mind Then: Joe Scarborough Is 'Comforted' By Trump's Virus Presser

The Morning Joe crew was at it again, stroking Trump's wafer-thin ego and coming this close to resurrecting the tired, pathetic question, "Gee, is THIS the day Trump becomes presidential?"
Praising his performance at the press conference yesterday, and congratulating him on his choice of location — the BRIEFING Room! Huzzah! — Joe Scarborough whispered his gentle mitigation of the praise by sheepishly admitting he was grading on a slight curve. He then went so far as to say he was pleased and "actually comforted" by Trump's actions and words.
Skip the handwashing, kids, Joe Scarborough feels just fine.
OH, POOR MIKE PENCE. The one who, as Governor of Indiana was responsible for the state's worst outbreak of HIV? The one who said that smoking cigarettes doesn't kill? Sure, Mika and Joe, just sit there and giggle your knowing sympathy that Pence had to grovel to Trump. After all, that's basically what YOU both are doing.
Willie Geist wasn't much better. First, he said Trump, while having earned everyone's skepticism, he "did what presidents traditionally do." Oh, really? Like have zero grasp on anything scientific, and blaming the Speaker of the House for trying to induce panic? Don't forget this was the press conference where Trump expressed shock at learning for the very first time in his seven decades on this earth that the flu virus is deadly to thousands each year. But to Geist, that's just Trump not getting into "the nitty-gritty of the science of the whole thing."
Then Richard Haass gravely agrees that we just don't know what the risk is, but he praises Trump for putting Pence in charge. We need this, he says. One person who can coordinate the response of people like Sec. of Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, who has no idea how many respirators we have, and Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, who has no interest whatsoever in making the future coronavirus vaccine affordable for all who need it. I know *I* am comforted knowing the anti-science, anti-woman, anti-LGBQT+, Trump-loving Mike Pence is in charge of the coronavirus response!
Honestly, if the Morning Joe Team was any softer on this Trump response, they'd be on Fox News.