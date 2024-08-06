World's Biggest Victim Wants Rachel Scott Fired For Hurting His Feewings

The felon was interviewed by streamer Adin Ross, host to neonazis and white supremacists, who donned a MAGA hat complete with a roped-off Trumper cheering section to massage Trump's tender feewings. And we all know that Lumpy constantly seeks adoration, so the MAGA crowd in the back was very Trumpy.

During the interview, Trump, still feeling bruised from ABC moderator Rachel Scott's interview at the Black Journalists Convention where the former President questioned Kamala Harris's racial identity and brought up "Black jobs" again.

"But, you know, you have journalists today, like that one that intercepted me, literally," Trump said of the interview. "That was was like a that was like a booby trap."

"I walk in, and she's saying, we got to start," he continues. "She didn't say, Oh, thank you very much for being here."

"And frankly, if I owned that network, I would fire her so fast," he said. "It was so inappropriate."

The crowd cheered, of course.

"And I actually, I actually, once you sort of walk out, then you put the guard up, and you actually give less information than what you would have if they did it with sugar," he said, adding, "But she doesn't know about sugar. I think my answers were sort of good."

"They were really good," Ross insisted.

"I think they were," Trump said. "They considered to be. I don't can't brag, but they were considered to be very good."

Fact check: Trump's pants are on fire.

"But the level of hatred and craziness, and you don't know, is that from the head of the network, or is that from her?" he added.

If Trump is incapable of handling tough questions, he will never be able to stare down dictators, and that's probably why he drools all over authoritarian figures.

No wonder he is terrified of Kamala. She doesn't suck up to authoritarian figures. Trump likes Maduro because he declared himself the winner of the election despite the fact that the math doesn't add up. Maduro was declared the winner by election authorities loyal to his regime even though polls showed the opposition far ahead in the race.