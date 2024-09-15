15K Sign Petition Against Texas Public School Bible Lessons

A Christian petition against teaching Biblical lessons in Texas public schools has garnered thousands of signatures in the past two weeks. Via Newsweek:

Faithful America, an organization of Christians supporting social justice causes while opposing "Christian nationalism," posted a petition on September 13 opposing a proposal from the Texas Education Agency for elementary school teachers to include the Bible in their state reading and language arts lessons. The new curriculum, which the Texas Board of Education will either approve or reject in November, would give school districts the option to use the Bible-infused materials for up to $60 per student in additional funding.

This proposal is part of a larger effort by Texas officials, and other conversations across the country, to push Christianity into the public sector like when the Oklahoma Department of Education earlier this year directed state educators to integrate the Bible into lessons concerning its impact on U.S. history and the founding fathers, as well as its impact on Western culture today, such as human rights or the law.

Faithful America's petition, which has just over 15,000 signatures so far in its goal of 20,000 signatures, condemns the proposal and poses the argument for separation of church and state. "Our nation was founded on the principle of the separation of church and state—a phrase that comes from Thomas Jefferson's own explanation of the First Amendment—and it has defined our country ever since. Forcing our faith on others is theocracy, and such coercion is not what Christ-like love looks like," the petition reads.