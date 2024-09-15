15K Sign Petition Against Texas Public School Bible Lessons

The new curriculum would give school districts the option to use the Bible-infused materials for up to $60 per student in additional funding.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 30, 2024

A Christian petition against teaching Biblical lessons in Texas public schools has garnered thousands of signatures in the past two weeks. Via Newsweek:

Faithful America, an organization of Christians supporting social justice causes while opposing "Christian nationalism," posted a petition on September 13 opposing a proposal from the Texas Education Agency for elementary school teachers to include the Bible in their state reading and language arts lessons. The new curriculum, which the Texas Board of Education will either approve or reject in November, would give school districts the option to use the Bible-infused materials for up to $60 per student in additional funding.

This proposal is part of a larger effort by Texas officials, and other conversations across the country, to push Christianity into the public sector like when the Oklahoma Department of Education earlier this year directed state educators to integrate the Bible into lessons concerning its impact on U.S. history and the founding fathers, as well as its impact on Western culture today, such as human rights or the law.

Faithful America's petition, which has just over 15,000 signatures so far in its goal of 20,000 signatures, condemns the proposal and poses the argument for separation of church and state. "Our nation was founded on the principle of the separation of church and state—a phrase that comes from Thomas Jefferson's own explanation of the First Amendment—and it has defined our country ever since. Forcing our faith on others is theocracy, and such coercion is not what Christ-like love looks like," the petition reads.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon