Boebert: CR We're Voting On 'Going To Screw Our Country More Times Over Than A Diddy Freak-off'

Lauren Boebert gets freaky with Diddy.
By John AmatoSeptember 19, 2024

Rep. Lauren Boebert tried to be witty with Diddy but came very bland, so let's give her a hand.

The Colorado carpetbagger joined Real America's Voice and tried to be gadgety with her wordplay, but she fell flat.

If Boebert thinks America will ever forget the video of her sexcapades at Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice the Musical she has another think coming. Every sex innuendo phrase she uses just reignites the memory of her being groped and groping her guy pal.

BOEBERT: But I need your help to not only get me re-elected, but other conservatives re-elected.

You know, you're seeing what we're facing here in the House right now.

We don't have enough conservatives.

We have the CR plus SAVE Act. The SAVE Act is a great bill that would secure our elections from illegal aliens voting in there, require voter ID.

But this CR, this continuing resolution that we're going to vote on today, it's going to screw our country more times over than a Diddy freak-off.

So I am not voting for this.

This is something that we've got to stop funding this chaos, this madness.

She's one of the worst MAGAts to try and be MAGA clever when it comes to rank outs. When I say MAGA clever I mean f*cking ridiculous.

Karoli adds: Their own CR failed by 14 votes. They can't even pass their own crappy budget resolution.

