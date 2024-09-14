C&L's Late Night Music Club: Tito Puente, 'Mambo Inn'

Tito was a tireless performer and his music captivated the world.
By John AmatoSeptember 14, 2024

It's Mambo and Salsa night at the Club.

Who better captures this high energy style than Tito Puente.

Ernest Anthony Puente, known as Tito, was born in Harlem on April 20, 1923, and went on to create an enormous body of work (over 100 albums) while earning a reputation as a tireless performer. His irresistible swirl of energy helped make his main instrument, the timbales, emblematic of Latin music in the mid-20th century.
--
In a career that stretched over six decades, Puente was a clever innovator and a prized collaborator. He got his start playing with Machito and his Afro-Cubans, the band led by Frank (Machito) Grillo that pioneered Afro-Cuban jazz fusion. He then went on to headline, becoming one of the stars of the glitzy Palladium mambo era — named for the club on West 52nd Street in Manhattan that attracted diverse crowds to dance to mambo orchestras with elaborate horn and percussion sections

I did enjoy his version of Take Five in 4/4

Open thread away....

