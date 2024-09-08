'I Had No Idea': Lara Trump Defends Appearing On Russia-backed Podcasts

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump insisted Sunday she had "no idea" after appearing on podcasts that Russia allegedly funded.
By David EdwardsSeptember 8, 2024

In an interview on NewsNation, host Chris Stirewalt asked Trump if the RNC was concerned after the Department of Justice revealed a Russian influence operation to push Kremlin-friendly messages in conservative media.

"I think it's always concerning when there's anyone other than an American citizen or Americans trying to decide and influence American elections," Trump argued. "You had the Clinton campaign actually colluding with Russia in 2016 to try and sway an election. Nothing ever happened in terms of our campaign. Nothing ever happened in terms of our candidate."

Stirewalt pushed back by noting that Trump had appeared on at least one podcast that Russia allegedly funded.

"You appeared twice on a podcast hosted by someone who prosecutors indicate received some of this Russian money," the host explained. "Have Republicans let their guard down in terms of this stuff? Is more vigilance required here?"

"I'll tell you, I had no idea," Trump insisted. "And I don't think anyone who ever appeared on any of those podcasts, as everyone said, we had no idea about it."

"I think we're all vigilant," she continued. "Look, our campaign and Donald Trump was accused of colluding with Russia incessantly for years."

"So we are always aware of it, and we are always on top of it."

