Why I Stand With Scott Walker

I'm really rooting for Wisconsin's Scott Walker in this year's election. No, not the goggle-eyed homunculus hired by Koch Industries - hat tip to Charlie Pierce! - that you're thinking of. The anti-Scott Walker Scott Walker. In other words, the good Scott Walker, who's educated, pro-union and pro-choice!

From Todd Richmond of AP:

Scott Walker loves unions, thinks women should have the right to an abortion and wants to expand health care coverage.

If you’re confused, get in line.

This Scott Walker isn’t the former Wisconsin governor whose battles with teachers and other public unions made him one of the most polarizing political figures in the battleground state’s recent history. That was Scott Kevin Walker. This is Scott Abbot Walker, a Democratic country doctor running for the state Legislature.

[...]

Walker is running against 14-year Republican incumbent Travis Tranel in the 49th Assembly District, which covers a swath of rolling farm country across Grant and Crawford counties in Wisconsin’s far southwestern corner. The district’s largest municipality is Platteville, a city of about 11,000 people whose biggest claim to fame is a small state university.