Kamala Harris Needles Trump Over His Health Care Plan 'Concepts'

Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally Charlotte, North Carolina today and laughed at Trump's claims he'd get rid of Obamacare, but only had concepts to replace it with.

I wrote this in my Presidential Debate wrap-up,"Trump was asked what his healthcare plan would be. He had no answers except to say he was working on “concepts.” Trump had four years in office as he tried to destroy Obamacare and another three years plus to come up with a new healthcare plan, and he had nothing."

Kamala Harris seized on that to great effect.

HARRIS: And North Carolina, on top of all of this, Donald Trump intends to end the Affordable Care Act. (Loud booing) And as Stacy mentioned, you heard what he said in the debate, he has no plan to replace it. He said, he said, concepts of a plan, you all watched the debate, concepts, concepts, no actual plan, concepts. (Harris and the rallygoers were laughing) Concepts, concepts, no actual plan, concepts. And understand what's at stake on that, 45 million Americans are insured through the Affordable Care Act. And he's going to end it based on a concept. And take us back to when insurance companies had the power to deny people with pre-existing conditions. Well, we are not going back, we're not going back, no, we will move forward. We will move forward, because ours is a fight for the future, and it is a fight for freedom.

Kamala Harris is reveling in here time campaigning and it shows. The MAGA cult has tried to mock her laugh, but it's very endearing.

Trump was so unprepared to discuss health care, that he gave us the second best soundbite of the debate to use against the narcissist. "Concepts."

I have many concepts to prove the "many worlds" theory of physics, but I can't show you because I'm still working on them.

You know what the best one is, right?



"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in," Trump said, "They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there."

Demented Donald will us be very unhappy looking at the lines of people waiting to get into the Harris rally.