Kim Guilfoyle Gives An Epic Failure Of A Speech

Standing in front of a dramatic blood red curtain with ominous lighting and draped in a demon red dress, Kim Guilfoyle gave a pathetically lame speech to a room full of Florida Republicans. So lame that it actually brought back traumatic memories of the Jeb Bush "please clap" speech that contributed to the death of his political aspirations.

Political party?

Party for Satan?

Death of American exceptionalism?

FIRE FIRE FIRE!

I don't know. This woman has issues. In fact, she has a full on subscription...to Crazytown Magazine.