Mike Lindell Hides A Not-So-Hidden Meaning In Pillow Prices

The CEO of My Pillow and psychotic Trump supporter Mike Lindell is embroiled in another scandal this time, amplified by of all places ,The Daily Mail.

Lindell makes much of his money marketing to MAGA white supremacists and Christian nationalists so the idea that he's giving them a special signal is not out of the question

Lindell, who still insists former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, is now selling his standard pillows for $14.88, a number with a hidden meaning for white supremacists and neo-Nazis. 'Sleep like a dream with our Standard MyPillow for just $14.88!' the pillow mogul wrote across various company social media posts on Friday The 14 of '1488' refers to the '14 Words' slogan: 'We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.'

The 88 is simply a shorthand for 'Heil Hitler,' according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Lindell went on Steve Bannon's vacated War Room program being hosted by MAGA creep Peter Navarro to hock his wares and complain.

NAVARRO: All right, let's go right now to Mike Lindell, I'm I'm astonished that you can offer a sale with a price and somehow the media finds malintent in a simple number. Mike, what the hell's going on? They will not stop go away. What's going on here, Mike? LINDELL Well, we announced we announced a sale last week. It was on the war room We got money or we got pillows back from a box for the council for 14.88 And we have other pillows for 29.88 all these different prices Well, the 14.88 they pulled some more -- 88 means Hitler. So their call all weekend. They called me a racist They called me. I mean you name it if you check out social media this went all the way up to the Daily Mail and this hit job and hit job on my pillow all because why? Because their CEO (He means himself) wants to secure our elections and go to paper ballots hand-counted like a hundred and thirty two other countries have already done. And the attacks are just relentless and now to attack a price. I think Walmart uses 88 and all out of their stuff when you reduce it just to a transfer Transpires to hey, it's a big it's a even a sale on a sale, which we're gonna go ahead and do here at the war room I'm just gonna push back so I put everything on sale with that 88 if we put up the classic Collection here it is.

Lindell is using Walmart as an escape hatch but it's still a very odd pricing for a freaking pillow. Also, a quick perusal of Walmart's sale prices shows no .88 sale prices, and certainly no $14.88 sale prices, so let's just call this what it is: A call to neo-nazis.