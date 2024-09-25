Nancy Pelosi To Jake Tapper: 'Why Would You Even Cover That?'

Jake Tapper was speaking with Nancy Pelosi yesterday.

"I'm sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say as I hear from them on social media, the media made such a big deal of Joe Biden's alleged cognitive problems, why don't they talk about Donald Trump's cognitive problems? Donald Trump talked about that just a second ago, and I want to get your reaction. Let's run that clip," Tapper said.

They laugh at us all over the world. They're laughing at us. And you know what they're really laughing at: Kamala, because they can't believe that she's going to be president. They can't believe you talk about cognitive problems. She's got bigger cognitive problems that he has in my opinion.

"Donald Trump saying that Kamala Harris has bigger cognitive problems than Joe Biden," Tapper said.

"Why would why would you even cover that?" Pelosi said.

"This is a person who's not on the level. He is their nominee for president. He is incompetent. Let's not even talk about the silliness of it all and the weirdness of it all, on the assault on women that it is. We're not going to talk issues in competence. one thing he did as president the only thing he does when he had the majority was to pass a bill that gave a tax cut to give 83 of the benefits to the top 1% at 2 trillion to the national debt. The worst job creation record of anybody who was president since Herbert Hoover because of Covid? Yes."

Tapper, of course, rushed to say that was because of covid. Pelosi treated that as the nonsense it is.

You'll notice that Tapper presents a clip of Trump attacking Kamala Harris's cognitive abilities -- in response to Democrats who ask why he doesn't talk about Trump's cognitive problems. Still not talking about Trump's cognitive problems! Nice trick, Jake.