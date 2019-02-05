SOTU: Trump Bloviates, Twitter Responds

Trump had his Adderall sniffles again, and a bored Nancy Pelosi sought refuge in reading his speech transcript. Twitter, as usual, was all over it:
Fascinating way to watch #SOTU: live dial-testing reactions from African-Americans, Latinx, white millennials, white unmarried women and white working-class women, brought to you by @VoterCenter & partners: https://t.co/4wCJwZ3nbi
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) February 6, 2019
Trump made no mention of the families facing hardship as a results of the #TrumpShutdown. It was clear then and is clear now that he *does not* care who gets hurt for his political stunts. #SOTU
Clearly, he's still "proud" of this. pic.twitter.com/BtU0d4tDiK
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 6, 2019
Pelosi is biting the inside of her cheek. Jared is a smug Victorian ghost child.
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) February 6, 2019
Melania seems relaxed and comfortable #SOTU pic.twitter.com/EQiVw2XLED
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) February 6, 2019
Gillibrand's reaction when Trump starts perving out over America, literally calling it "hot." #SOTU pic.twitter.com/jOdJ4UhlVI
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 6, 2019
Women of Congress, many wearing suffragette white, stand and applaud as Pres mentions more women now serving in Congress than ever before. Ivanka and Lara Trump and Jared Kushner, join in the ovation. pic.twitter.com/vEfjxki940
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2019
These responses by Nancy Pelosi and @AOC to Trump's hypocritical statements are everything. #SOTU #StateOfTheWoman pic.twitter.com/cDTmSYtaRd
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 6, 2019
Trump: "In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom — a boom that has rarely been seen before. There’s been nothing like it."https://t.co/sudYMmRx71 pic.twitter.com/q7bTasqjQY
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 6, 2019
“Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments before birth.” — New York resident @realDonaldTrump had a lawyer whose job it was to dole out hush money and procure abortions
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 6, 2019
"PLEASE GOD IS HE DONE YET??" pic.twitter.com/N1wrlmDQSj
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 6, 2019
Just because Kelly-Anne loves a rhyme does not mean it works https://t.co/xQA1WrTz26↓ Story continues below ↓
— jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) February 6, 2019
“if the concept rhymes, there were no crimes!”
— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 6, 2019
IT'S INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK!
AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/o5FZUYZvbj
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 6, 2019
My husband is a die hard, life long Republican Navy Vet
He is screaming obscenities at the TV right now like he was a born a democratic liberal
I have never had a prouder moment in my life ❤️❤️❤️#SOTU
— The 305 Pirate ☮💜 🏴☠️ (@305Pirate) February 6, 2019
Hard to take the president seriously about eradicating the transmission of HIV when less than 6 months ago he yanked funding from HIV/AIDS research to fund his child prisons. https://t.co/01PopiGtjd#SOTU2019
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 6, 2019
I’d place an even bet that the Trump family will get more from his tax bill over 10 years. Sheldon Adelson getting $670 million *per year*. https://t.co/2xumBexTjA
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) February 6, 2019
Tomorrow the news networks will have an endless loop of the massive self-own with all the Democratic ladies in white high-fiving. And it'll infuriate him. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/VRbhx3mmIk
— shauna (@goldengateblond) February 6, 2019
Does Trump *really* believe this? “If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea with potentially millions of people killed."
— David Wessel (@davidmwessel) February 6, 2019
Nancy can’t control her eyebrows when Trump threatens to “outspend” Russia in a new arms race. pic.twitter.com/fZKISVVByp
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 6, 2019
That is a straight-up lie about El Paso, which was one of America’s safest large cities for violent crime before the fencing was erected and did not immediately see crime fall after the fence was built. Thorough debunking from https://t.co/YAFxOMPWKE: https://t.co/YrKQ3CnD6x pic.twitter.com/xAM4NycvQ6
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 6, 2019
There is no crisis at the border
But Trump is planning to declare an emergency to build a $25B wall
Meanwhile, the Trump admin has lost track of THOUSANDS of kids it separated from their parents
THAT IS A CRISIS
The Trump admin says it's too expensive to even try to find them
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 5, 2019
“… but enough about the sanctity of life, let’s talk about constructing a vast arsenal of death and destruction.”
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 6, 2019
