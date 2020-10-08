Kamala Harris Reminds Mike Pence Who Really Cares About The Troops

Kamala Harris didn't mince words.

"You mentioned Soleimani, let's start there," she said.

"So after the strike on Soleimani, there was a counterstrike on our troops in Iraq and they suffered serious brain injuries and do you know what Donald Trump dismissed them as? Headaches.

"And this is about a pattern of Donald Trump's, where he has referred to our men who are serving in our military as suckers and losers, Donald Trump who went to Arlington Cemetery and stood above the graves of our fallen heroes and said, 'What is in it for them?' Because of course you know he only thinks about what is in it for him.

"Let's take what he said about John McCain, a great American hero and Donald Trump says, he doesn't deserve to be called a hero because he was a prisoner of war. And this is very important when you want to talk about who is the current commander in chief and what they care about and what they don't care about.

"Public reporting that Russia had bounties on the heads of American soldiers and you know what a bounty is? It is somebody puts a price on your head and they will pay it if you are killed, and Donald Trump had talked at least six times to Vladimir Putin and never brought up the subject. Joe Biden would never do that.

"Joe Biden would hold Russia to account for any threats to our nation security or to our troops who are sacrificing their lives for the sake of our democracy and our safety."