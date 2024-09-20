Oh, Look, Trump Media Shares Tank

I've been writing about this scam for over a year. At this point, any ordinary MAGA chump who thinks they're going to get rich off this just doesn't understand the game. The deal was always designed to do one thing: Make Trump a massive chunk of change. Via ABC News:

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. slumped to their lowest level ever at the opening bell Friday, the first day that its biggest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, is free to sell his stake in the company behind the Truth Social platform.

Shares of Trump Media, commonly called TMTG, tumbled almost 7% to $13.73, putting the value of the company at less than $3 billion. Trump owns more than half of it.

Trump and other insiders in the company have been unable to cash in on the highly volatile stock due standard lock-up agreements that prevent big stakeholders from selling stakes for a set period after a company becomes publicly traded. TMTG began trading publicly in March.

Trump owns nearly 115 million shares of the company, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Based on TMTG's share price early Friday, Trump's holdings are worth, at least on paper, about $1.6 billion. It's usually not in the best interest of big stakeholders to even attempt to sell large tranches of their stock because it could risk a broader sell-off.