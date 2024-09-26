Secret Service Agent Under Investigation For Sex Assault

The agent, who was a member of Harris’ protective detail, has been placed on administrative leave.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 26, 2024

The Secret Service is investigating allegations that one of its agents sexually assaulted a Harris female staff member, the agency confirmed Wednesday. Via CNBC:

The agent, who was a member of Harris’ protective detail, has been placed on administrative leave.

He allegedly forced himself onto the woman and groped her in her hotel room after eating a meal and drinking alcohol with her and several other Harris staffers at a restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during a visit in the past week to scout possible stops for Harris’ presidential campaign, Real Clear Politics reported.

Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that the agent was intoxicated when the alleged groping occurred.

Maybe it's time the Secret Service shed its image as party animals. I'm surprised they're allowed to drink on duty.

