Ultimate Twat Tom Fitton Attacks Female Secret Service Agent

The president of Judicial Watch and MAGA Trump supporter Tom Fitton attacked the female Secret Service agent protecting Felon45 during the shooting.

Insufferable voter fraud troll Fitton is a #1 asshole of the worst kind. He sent a memo to Trump in late October of 2020 outlining what Trump would say to declare himself the winner.

Now hating on minorities and the gay community is in for these reprobates, so the Secret Service website has a page dedicated to diversity, a new dirty word in the GOP hemisphere.,

In a screen capture of the United States secret service diversity page, many people are concerned about their DEI initiatives, especially in light of the terrible assassination attempt on president Trump, where they had agents who were overweight and short statured, happened to be female, trying to protect president Trump. They may have performed heroically, but people are asking whether they were the right people for the job, given the job requirements.

It didn't matter who was guarding Felon45 in Pennsylvania Saturday since the shooter was on a rooftop outside of the rally.

Why would this jerk bring up the female agent? Because he's a misogynistic prick looking to foment more fear and outrage within the MAGA rank and file, that's why.

The man has a body complex issue, because mostly what I see of him is showing off his biceps in every photo.

There's a lot of compensation going on there.