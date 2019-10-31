Tom Fitton Of Judicial Watch Whines About 'A Coup'

Fox News is spending lots of time having their regular gang of shouty-cracker propagandists come on as "guests" to object to the process of impeachment.

Wednesday it was Tom Fitton's turn to digest his Green Room snacks on Lou Dobbs.

The Tom Fitton who, when he temporarily ran out of gas on Hillary's emails, took to "investigating" a deleted Reddit post?

Several people remembered this morning that Tom Fitton's Judicial Watch held a "Citizen's Grand Jury" which suggested Obama be dragged from the White House and hanged. Lynching much?

Yes, that Tom Fitton. Who this week is whining about coups against Trump.

TOM FITTON: We have to do something in response to the coup. Go to court, have the Senate say there's going to be no trial. Have the Republicans try to shut it down as best they can.

It will be critical to remember this day when a Democrat is president again. Tom Fitton will be using his NON-PROFIT to immediately "coup" the new administration. That's who he is.