How Judicial Watch Is Setting Up Trump's Dangerous Cover Story For 2020

Tom Fitton has influence over the president* of the United States, and that should worry us all.

Tom Fitton is the president of Judicial Watch, which was rated by Media Bias/Fact Check as "questionable based on extreme right wing bias, promotion of conspiracy theories and a very poor fact check record." (And that's putting it mildly.) You've probably seen clips of his attacks on the Mueller investigation.

Judicial Watch, a gadfly group that files endless FOIA lawsuits, was founded and funded in 1994 as part of, yes, the actual Vast Right Wing Conspiracy to go after Bill and Hillary Clinton. They are a 501(c)3 non-profit, and if this were a normal time, I'd be pushing to have them investigated by the IRS. But as we know, the right-wing attack on the IRS claiming conservative groups were being "targeted" took care of that enforcement tool. (Any idiot could tell that Tea Party groups were being used on behalf of the Republican party.)

Judicial Watch highlights their Election Integrity Project, which pushes to maintain accurate voting rolls. The purpose of this plan was never to fix the voting rolls, because there was never a meaningful problem. No, the purpose is to give Donald Trump an excuse to claim victory in 2020 -- no matter what the outcome. (And we've seen what happens when presidential elections go to the Supreme Court.)

CHUCK TODD: "You didn't like the fact that you lost the popular vote. That bothered you, didn't it?"



TRUMP: "Well, I think it was a-- I'll say something that, again, is controversial. There were a lot of votes cast that I don't believe ... take a look at Judicial Watch." pic.twitter.com/greRUt2vat — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2019

To be clear: "inactive voters" can't vote anyway.



Judicial Watch sued California just to give Trump fodder for his voter fraud claim.



The cherry on top is that claiming a million fraudulent votes gets him that much closer to denying he lost the popular vote. https://t.co/fyHzbiZO60 — Omar Aslam Lugo (@OmarAslamLugo) June 23, 2019

The president was likely talking about Judicial Watch’s settlement with Los Angeles County that aims to remove inactive voters from the voter rolls. The lawsuit did not expose widespread voter fraud as the president insisted. https://t.co/WiFVP40fHO

I follow Judicial Watch on Twitter and often comment on their crazy claims -- not because I think they'll ever change, but to perhaps plant a seed of doubt in any of their followers who are reading me. (Usually, I just get a lot of heated attacks from the wingnuts, but you never know.)

They are a dangerous group and not "impartial" by any measure. They are a powerful propaganda arm of the fringiest regions of the right wing, and a reliable source for all that crazy conspiracy stuff your brother-in-law swears is true.