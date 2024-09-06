Ukraine Unleashes Dragon Fire Drones Against Russian Forces

Ukraine introduced a new and ingenious lethal weapon to the battlefield this week, one that so far the Russians have no answer for.

Source: Business Insider

Ukrainian forces appear to be increasingly using drones to rain a fire-like substance down on Russian troop positions in the tree lines, newly released combat footage shows.

Multiple Ukrainian units have shared videos this week of their drones dispersing an incendiary material identified as molten thermite, which is essentially tiny pieces of metal burning at temperatures that can reach up to 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The scorching-hot substance can melt through metal, meaning it can be incredibly damaging when used against some armored vehicles. Ukrainian forces have previously used thermite munitions to destroy abandoned Russian tanks.

Footage of drones releasing molten thermite first surfaced on Monday. It appeared to be the first time during the war that drones have been used in this way and marked the latest innovation for unmanned systems.

Several accounts published a video showing a drone drop molten thermite on a Russian-held tree line in eastern Ukraine, causing multiple fires. The attack was attributed to the Ukrainian military's 108th Territorial Defense Brigade.

Additional footage of this tactic made the rounds on social media Wednesday, with the Ukrainian military's 60th Mechanized Brigade publishing a video showing a drone spewing a trail of molten thermite on a tree line at night, leaving behind a trail of fire.