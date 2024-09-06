Ukraine Unleashes Dragon Fire Drones Against Russian Forces

Ukrainian units have shared videos this week of their drones dispersing an incendiary material identified as molten thermite.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 6, 2024

Ukraine introduced a new and ingenious lethal weapon to the battlefield this week, one that so far the Russians have no answer for.

Source: Business Insider

Ukrainian forces appear to be increasingly using drones to rain a fire-like substance down on Russian troop positions in the tree lines, newly released combat footage shows.

Multiple Ukrainian units have shared videos this week of their drones dispersing an incendiary material identified as molten thermite, which is essentially tiny pieces of metal burning at temperatures that can reach up to 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The scorching-hot substance can melt through metal, meaning it can be incredibly damaging when used against some armored vehicles. Ukrainian forces have previously used thermite munitions to destroy abandoned Russian tanks.

Footage of drones releasing molten thermite first surfaced on Monday. It appeared to be the first time during the war that drones have been used in this way and marked the latest innovation for unmanned systems.

Several accounts published a video showing a drone drop molten thermite on a Russian-held tree line in eastern Ukraine, causing multiple fires. The attack was attributed to the Ukrainian military's 108th Territorial Defense Brigade.

Additional footage of this tactic made the rounds on social media Wednesday, with the Ukrainian military's 60th Mechanized Brigade publishing a video showing a drone spewing a trail of molten thermite on a tree line at night, leaving behind a trail of fire.

Some truly frightening videos of this stuff in action.

And a good explanation of how it works and how effective this stuff is.

The Russians have no counter for it. Ironic, since the Russians used Thermite bombs on Ukrainian cities and civilians as a terror weapon, and now it's their forces who are terrorized by it.

And another video of literally tearing through the cover of a treeline.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon