Virginia GOP Candidate Slammed For Photo Shoot With Fake Family

It doesn't get much weirder or creepier than this, as Derrick Anderson apparently felt the need to post pictures of himself to give the appearance of being a family man, and needed a stand-in family. In this case, "the wife and children of a longtime friend" as captioned by the New York Times.

Source: Times News Now

Derrick Anderson, GOP's House candidate from Virginia's 7th district, posted a photo of himself with a woman and children which appears to be a family photo. In another photo, Anderson can be seen with the same group of people sitting in a dining space.

A Republican Party candidate from Virginia has admitted that he 'borrowed' his friend's wife and children to pose with him for a 'family photo', which was later circulated by the National Republican Congressional Committee as part of the campaign.

However, Anderson, who is engaged as per his campaign, does not have a wife or children. His website states that he lives alone with his dog.

The photo went viral on social media shortly after a New York Times report mentioned it. Users on social media slammed the Virginia Republican for 'borrowing a family.' Accusations also came from opponents accusing Anderson of projecting himself as pro-family amid the ongoing campaign.