We All Need To Be Braver

There are 7,386 state legislative seats in the U.S., from just 49 in Nebraska, the only state with a unicameral legislature, to a massive 424 in New Hampshire, where each House member represents, on average, something like 3,500 people, making it possible for the Representatives to talk to each voter who wants to talk with them! At any given time, about half the members of Congress were previously members of their state legislatures. Some of Congress’ most productive members cut their teeth in their state legislatures, like Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ), Judy Chu (D-CA), Summer Lee (D-PA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Nikema Williams (D-GA), Barbara Lee (D-CA) and— drum roll, please— Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Blue America has tried to find legislative leaders early in their careers and support them, in the hopes that they would go on to become strong national leaders, as we did with Ted Lieu, Jeff Merkley, Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib, Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Judy Chu and Jamie Raskin. Successful state legislators hit the ground running and understand what it takes to build a successful congressional career, from putting together a strong, capable staff to fostering alliances, both on their own side of the aisle and, when possible, across the aisle.

One of the House members we’re most proud of— whose career path went though the state legislature— is Jamie Raskin, a progressive powerhouse who beat a conservative Democrat in the 2006 primary for a state Senate seat, accrued a powerful record of accomplishment in Maryland and was then elected to Congress ten years later.

We’re hoping the “next Jamie Raskin” is on the Blue America list of endorsed legislative candidates. We actually introduced Raskin to then 21-year old Ben Braver by asking him if he wants to meet a younger version of himself! I know that takes some temerity but they did meet in person and Raskin endorsed him, referencing a Neil Young-Stephen Stills song: “Ben Braver is exactly the kind of politically passionate and intellectually fearless young person we need in state government across the country today. Long may he run."

So why Braver and not someone running for one of the other 7,385 legislative seats? Actually, both Raskin and Blue America have endorsed a handful of other candidates— potential future leaders of the country. But let me allow Braver to speaker for himself— and then you’ll see why… and hopefully be moved to contribute to his campaign.

“I said after the 2022 midterms that the Blue wave seemed to cover everywhere except Florida's beaches. Corrosive red tide loomed heavy over our environment and our elections. I was a student in school then, I'm a teacher in school now, and my students are suffering from the same problems I was. They're using antiquated equipment, losing experienced teachers, and facing an ever-tightening stranglehold on what they can think. From our environment to our elections to our education, the future of Florida looked bleak. “I decided to run for office because I know we can be better, if we can Be Braver. If our government actually worked, and worked for us, our children would be a top priority, not an after-thought. I believe in our government’s ability and obligation to serve its citizens, and I want my students to share that belief. Today, it looks like that might just happen. “What looked to be a feverishly red district has caught the calming tones of Kamala's campaign. The people of State Senate district 23 have seen how Republican policy hurts them. How deregulating the market, sending public money to private monopolies, and taking away our rights leads to a worse state. “In the month I've been at my new school I've turned the teacher I work most closely with from a Trump supporter to a progressive Democrat. She realized the Republican party isn't the party of fiscal responsibility, just greed. That Democrats believe in helping each other rise to meet a loftier goal than any one of us could reach alone. “I’m running for State Senate to represent the people's interests. When Florida invests in our schools, strengthens our freedoms, and supports local entrepreneurs, we all prosper. The people I talk to everyday know their republican "representatives" don't represent them, and they're tired of being taken advantage of. That's why I'm gaining ground over the incumbent in this seat. “Danny Burgess is in the pocket of insurance companies who drain the savings of his constituents. He sponsors bills to take away children's labor rights and local government's ability to keep our water clean. He votes with DeSantis 90% of the time and was the loudest voice in the room to remove the autonomy a woman has over her own body.”

Ben asked us to ask you to join the thousands of people standing up to Burgess’ and DeSantis’ and Trump’s hate. By donating twenty dollars to his campaign you're ensuring 5,000 views for an ad, two people wearing Ben Braver T-Shirts to church every week, or 500 flyers spread across grocery stores advertising a food drive. And if you can't donate today, then going to Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to follow @benbraverfl and reposting the content you see there will boost his reach.

The Democratic establishment didn't believe this race could be won, but Ben and his team’s tireless efforts are showing them how it's done. We need you to Be Braver and step up to the challenge. He needs you to help push the progressive movement forward in Florida, to give him that last little bit of energy. You in?

