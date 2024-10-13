Is Casio Selling Tribbles? Moflin?

Who doesn't want one?

Moflin:

Casio has opened preorders for its robotic pet called Moflin that looks like a cross between a hamster and Star Trek’s Tribbles. Unlike Sony’s robot dog Aibo that can follow you around, Moflin is designed to be held and cuddled, and over time, Casio says it will learn who you are and attempt to develop a simulated bond expressed through unique sounds and movements.

Originally developed through a collaboration with a Japanese startup called Vanguard Industries, Moflin is now being manufactured and distributed by Casio. It can be preordered for ￥59,400 (around $398 USD) and is expected to be available starting on November 7th. Casio is also offering an optional subscription service called Club Moflin for ￥6,600 (about $44 USD) per year, which gets you a discount on repairs, cleanings, and even a complete fur replacement. Accidents happen.