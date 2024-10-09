CNBC's Joe Kernen Defends Trump: Not A Rapist Just A Sexual Assaulter

CNBC host Joe Kernen has been going to extreme lengths to defend Donald Trump's candidacy including downplaying his sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll.

During a discussion with disgraced former House leader Kevin McCarthy, co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin described both presidential candidates on being good or bad. He singled out Trump as encompassing the whole gambit from being good to being extremely horrific, including being up on rape charges.

After a while MAGA Kernen piped in to defend the indefensible.

KERNEN: Donald Trump was not convicted of rape in the case involving Jean Carroll. New York jury found him liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her in a civil... SORKIN: Okay, so is that a good person or a bad person? Is that a good person or a bad person? KERNEN: I'm not saying that, but don't you think you should be more careful if you say someone was convicted of rape? SORKIN: I didn't say the word convicted. I said found to. Found to. Found. I think that was the... What? That's the language. Go ahead. Andrew, but... This is our product. KERNEN: But you don't get anywhere with 50% of the country. They still... SORKIN: They don't believe judges. It's like the... KERNEN: I guess not. They've litigated through this and still decided to support him. SORKIN:Apparently. And the question is why is that? KERNEN: You're not a smarter or a better person than them because of that. SORKIN: I don't know. Maybe I am. KERNEN: I know. I know you think that.

You are a better person than them, Mr. Sorkin.

Judge Kaplan said the conviction wasn't a true distinction of Trump's crime, MAGA Joe.

And the rape moniker fit.

