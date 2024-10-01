At Long Last, Byron Donalds Is Called A 'Liar' On Air

Democratic strategist Keith Boykin refused to let Rep. Byron Donalds repeated lie to defend Trump after the Florida lawmaker claimed the former guy didn't call for a day of violence and crime is massively up in the country.

CNN host Abby Phillips played a clip of Trump espousing violence during a rally and asked,"how is that not violent rhetoric?"

Donalds refused to answer the question trying to change the topic. He then claimed that crime was "massively up" in the country, which is another lie. Enter Keith Boykin.

DONALDS: We have to acknowledge the reality going on in every city in America. BOYKIN: Not answering the question. Not answering the question. DONALDS: That is answering the question, because the reality in America. Hold on, Keith. The reality in America is that crime is massively up. BOYKIN: Crime is not massively up! That's a lie! You're lying, Congressman. You're lying. DONALDS: We already know that there are cities... BOYKIN: Crime The FBI just released data this week that crime is going down. You already... you already know that... Oh, my God, why do you... Abby, why do you let this man lie on your national television like this? DONALDS: I'm not lying. I'm telling you the exact truth. You may not want to...You may not want to... No, I am not, because you're lying to the American people now. And so I want to be respectful of what you're trying to say. PHILLIPS: Congressman, hang on a second. BOYKIN: If you would just let me talk, I will explain exactly what you want me to explain. We have the data. The FBI literally put out data today showing that crime is down this year for the first six months of the year.

Boykin's tactics need to be watched, then repeated by TV hosts and guests whenever a Republican surrogate is on air spewing MAGAt talking points that are based on lies and conspiracy theories.

Did Trump just f—king suggest “The Purge”?



Trump implies that his idea for stopping crime is to allow for “one really violent day… I mean real rough...”pic.twitter.com/uX5dQu8B1a — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 30, 2024

Trump did say we need a "day of violence" by police, imitating the movie "The Purge" to kill and maim all criminals or those suspected of being a criminal.

The closer we get to Nov. 5th, the crazier and unhinged Trump has become.

The country does not need liars like Rep. Byron Donalds rewriting and defending Trump's lunacy.