Trump Unravels: Nancy Pelosi Is The Enemy Within

Donald Trump joined Howard Kurtz in a lengthy interview on Sunday and showed how deranged, narcissistic and unhinged he is.

In this video exchange I posted above, Trump ranted and raved for almost 6 straight minutes after Kurtz asked if he was going to punish his political opponents from his earlier comments if he wins 2024 election.

"I want to drill down on this question of retribution, because, against your political opponents, because you've had opportunities to walk that back, and my question is this, are you prepared to say now that you will not use law enforcement to punish or prosecute your political opponents?" Kurtz asked.

"Excuse me," Trump said. "That's what they're using on me."

"Okay, so your stance is that they started it," Kurtz replied. "Howie, that's what they're using on me," Trump whined..

Next came a barrage of gaslighting and lying with the type of derangement only Trump is imbued with.

In a nutshell without overrunning this article with transcripts, Trump cried he had state DA's after him. Attacked Biden's mental health. Democrats weaponized government against him including the DOJ. He defeated ISIS, stopped wars, exposed the Russia hoax, Schiff wanted to jail Don Jr., and Obama spied on his campaign. Then he turned to the enemies within.

TRUMP:That's an enemy from within. That's really, that is a threat to democracy. These are bad people. We have a lot of bad people, but when you look at Shifty Schiff and some of the others, uh, yeah, they are to me the enemy from within. I think Nancy Pelosi is an enemy from within. Uh, she lied. She was supposed to protect the Capitol. She said that to her daughter. Just recently it was found on the tape from her daughter, who's a, a documentary maker. Uh, she said, this is my responsibility. She admitted it. But I offered her 10,000 national guard troop, anything she wanted. No, but she didn't take them. She should have taken them.

The amount of lies Trump told throughout this short segment would've taken Howard Kurtz his entire program to fact check properly, proving that no network should put him on the air.