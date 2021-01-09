Fox Whines About Social Media Bans, While Ignoring Plans For More Violence

As we discussed here, Trump has now been permanently banned from Twitter, and as Axios reported last night, that's not the only social media platform that has either banned or restricted Trump. The other companies include Reddit, Twitch, Shopify, Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Apple, Discord and Pintrest.

On top of that, Google has already removed and Apple is threatening to remove the far right social media app Parler from their app stores, since the company refuses to comply with their content moderation standards.

Naturally, this has Trump's enablers over on State-Run TV up in arms, and it's giving them a perfect excuse to completely ignore the fact that Trump's deranged supporters are planning for more violence ahead of inauguration day at the Capitol, and this is the reason that Trump and his cohorts have been removed from these social media platforms in the first place.

Literally every other segment on the network has been devoted to whining about "cancel culture" and the "tyranny" of big tech companies as they did in the clip above.

Here's just the latest example from this Saturday's Fox & Friends, with Will Cain pretending none of the suspensions are justified and trying to scare their audience that these companies are coming for all of them next:

CAIN: You know, this story, like so many that come across our news desk, focuses so tightly in on president Trump, and no doubt president Trump deserves a ton of attention. He drives our news cycle. He drives the direction of our country. In the wake of the events that followed on Wednesday we focus in on the president. We focus in on what happened in the capitol, but I think it's always more important to look at what this means underneath, what this means for America. Not just one are celebrity presidential figure, but what this means for you and me and everyone watching and how this affects our lives. And what I would say to you this morning is this. If this can be done as you heard there from Corey Lewandowski to the president of the United States, it can be done to anyone... anyone. No matter your political positions, voice is now under threat. […] But I do think the most important point, and this is the one that everyone, it's easy to say today, someone who agree disagrees with me shut out of the conversation. That's not true. What is coming is, it's coming for you. It's coming for anyone that does not 100 percent toe the acceptable line, Jedediah.

No, they're coming for people who are planning for more armed insurrections and attempting to overthrow our government. His cohost Jedidiah Bila did actually admit that maybe it wasn't such a good idea for Trump to incite his followers to the point that they actually put Mike Pence's life in danger, but then continued to whine about "censorship" before Pete Hegseth followed up by absolving Trump for any responsibility for inciting the mob that marched over to the Capitol.

Even after we had a deranged mob of Trump supporters attempt to take out 1/3 of our federal government, Fox isn't changing its stripes, and as Adam Epstein over at Quartz noted yesterday, "If anything, it could move even further into conspiracy-mongering in an attempt to reinvigorate the audience it lost over the last few months."