Twitter Bans Donald Trump Forever

Twitter finally steps up to the plate and does the right thing, permanently suspending Donald Trump from their platform.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

And this is really serious. Very serious.

Wow. Included in Twitter’s statement, explaining why it banned Trump: “Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 9, 2021

This comes after his 12-hour ban and the tweets he sent earlier today vowing that the "patriots" would not be ignored or forgotten.

There is rejoicing and happiness on Twitter right now.

THANK YOU, @Twitter & @Jack



I wish you had done this before the insurrection. But I'm really happy I won't have to see his toxicity here on a daily basis. — Socalmom Impeach the MF Again (@socalmom) January 8, 2021

If Twitter and Facebook can boot Trump off their platforms within 48 hours of attacks on the United States what remains the excuse for Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell for removing him from office ASAP? — Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) January 8, 2021

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/73Kju8Y3Uw — Apparent Steve (@Steverocks35) January 8, 2021

It wasn't just Trump who got banned, either.

Twitter has removed the accounts of Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell and other high-profile Trump supporters who promote dangerous QAnon conspiracies. https://t.co/9dA4hORYDa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2021

This is progress. It's only too bad it didn't happen much sooner than this. I'm sure he'll head over to Parler, but Parler is going to have it's own problems if Apple and Google ban it from their app store.

Seems like VP-Elect Kamala Harris had it right:

Look let's be honest, @realDonaldTrump's Twitter account should be suspended. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2019

And so did Hillary Clinton:

I can see this right now:

HOW DO I GET ON PARLER? pic.twitter.com/W0LQVnKiV0 — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) January 9, 2021

Junior is...disturbed. In more ways than one.