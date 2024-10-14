FEMA Stands Down In North Carolina County Over Militia Threat

National Guard troops had come across two trucks of armed militia saying they were out hunting FEMA, the stand-down order stated.
By Susie MadrakOctober 14, 2024

Federal emergency response personnel this weekend had employees operating in hard-hit Rutherford County, N.C., stop working and move to a different area because of concerns over "armed militia" threatening government workers in the region. Via the Washington Post:

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, an official with the U.S. Forest Service, which is supporting recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, sent an urgent message to numerous federal agencies warning that "FEMA has advised all federal responders Rutherford County, NC, to stand down and evacuate the county immediately. The message stated that National Guard troops 'had come across x2 trucks of armed militia saying there were out hunting FEMA.'"

"The IMTs [incident management teams] have been notified and are coordinating the evacuation of all assigned personnel in that county," the email added.

Two federal officials confirmed the authenticity of the email, though it was unclear whether the quoted threat was seen as credible. The National Guard referred questions to FEMA when asked about the incident. One Forest Service official coordinating the Helene recovery said responders moved to a "safe area" and at least some work in that area -- which included clearing trees off dozens of damaged and blocked roads to help search-and-rescue crews, as well as groups delivering supplies -- was paused.

