F*king HILARIOUS! Dave Bautista NAPALMS Trump’s 'MANHOOD'

Did you see Dave Bautista's Trump takedown? Masterful. If ya missed it on Jimmy Kimmel, it's almost definitely the single funniest takedown of Trump's so-called "manhood" anyone's ever produced.

This video combines Bautista's hits with Kamala Harris' riff on how Trump's truly weak during her appearance on Charlamagne Tha God's podcast. Kamala pointed out his need for flattery from dictators & to put others down come from the same place: A weak, self-loathing, needy loser.

But Bautista...My God, I've rarely laughed so hard. He takes apart Trump's life, from his fear of windmills, dogs & birds to his cheating at golf, Dolly Parton man-boobs & makeup and crapping himself whenever people laugh at him (so Bautista laughs..and laughs..and laughs at Trump. It's AWESOME.).

There's much more, the video is over 2 minutes of Bautista skewering Trump. Better yet, Bautista does it while working out; lifting tires, boxing, doing push ups, etc. The message is clear: Bautista's badassery, or Trump's doughy, whiny, pampered, arse. There's little question who's the "real man" here: the liberal guy. Bautista hits outta the park. And this one ain't comin back, folks.

