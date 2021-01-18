Actor Dave Bautista Adds $20,000 To Reward For Case Of Manatee With ‘TRUMP’ Scraped On Back

Vice President Drax comes through! Dave Bautista of "Guardians of the Galaxy", "My Spy", etc was as disgusted as the rest of us, calling the person responsible "a low life scummy MAGAT."

Source: Associated Press

(AP) - “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista is offering a $20,000 reward to catch whoever etched “Trump” into a Florida manatee’s back. A video showing the gentle sea cow emerged with the word “TRUMP” scraped in algae on its back went viral after it was spotted in the Homosassa River in Citrus County. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment. The Sarasota-Herald Tribune reported that Bautista, a Tampa native and former wrestler, offered the reward on Twitter, adding: “And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!”

Bautista seems to be ardent Biden-Harris supporter, as well as a fan of manatees.

If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward! https://t.co/CGa2EIhrEQ — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) January 12, 2021