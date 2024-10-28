Flashback: Khrushchev Orders Withdrawal Of Missiles From Cuba

In what could have been the beginning of war between Russia and the United States in dawn of the 1960s, on October 28, 1962, Nikita Khrushchev relented and ordered a halt and all missiles be returned to Russia from Cuba. Khrushchev wanted to use Cuba as a lunching pad of nukes against the US some 90 miles away, but John F. Kennedy would have none of it.

Britannica:

U.S. Pres. John F. Kennedy decided to place a naval “quarantine,” or blockade, on Cuba to prevent further Soviet shipments of missiles. Kennedy announced the quarantine on October 22 and warned that U.S. forces would seize “offensive weapons and associated matériel” that Soviet vessels might attempt to deliver to Cuba. During the following days, Soviet ships bound for Cuba altered course away from the quarantined zone. As the two superpowers hovered close to the brink of nuclear war, messages were exchanged between Kennedy and Khrushchev amidst extreme tension on both sides.

On October 28 Khrushchev capitulated, informing Kennedy that work on the missile sites would be halted and that the missiles already in Cuba would be returned to the Soviet Union. In return, Kennedy committed the United States to never invading Cuba. Kennedy also secretly promised to withdraw the nuclear-armed missiles that the United States had stationed in Turkey in previous years. In the following weeks both superpowers began fulfilling their promises, and the crisis was over by late November.