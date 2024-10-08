KJP Destroys Peter Doocy's Disinformation On North Carolina Funding

Fox News' Peter Doocy was scolded by WH press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for embracing the MAGA conspiracy that...

...the Biden administration is refusing to give money to the people in North Carolina suffering from Hurricane Helene and giving it to foreigners!!!1!!11!

Peter Doocy understands how the government works. He fully gets that Congress controls the budget and allocates resources to agencies like FEMA, Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits, etc. Yet, he was more than happy to lie to Fox News viewers to help demented Donald.

DOOCY: President Biden is fond of saying, show me your budget and I will tell you what you value. If he's got money for people in Lebanon right now, without Congress having to come back, what does it say about his values? There's not enough money right now for people in North Carolina who need it. That's not misinformation.

That IS misinformation -- actually DISinformation -- because Congress allocates resources for budget items. Once funds are allocated, they can't be touched for other needs or wants. Congress must approve more resources.

KJP: Wait, no that is, your whole premise of the question is misinformation, sir. What you don't, yes, yes, it's misinformation. DOOCY: Which part? KJP: I just mentioned, I just mentioned, I just mentioned to you that we provided more than $200 million to folks who are impacted in the area and I just shared with you that people are deciding not to, people are deciding not to, not to wait -- DOOCY: There's not enough money to help people in North Carolina. KJP: We're talking about the SBA disaster loan. DOOCY: That's money for people in North Carolina. That's important and people in North Carolina need that. KJP: Peter, this is nothing new. Congress comes together, they provide money, millions of dollars for disaster relief. We're asking them to do the job that they have been doing for some time. DOOCY: And I'm reading from the letter that President Biden sent to Johnson, McConnell, Schumer and Jeffries. The president's letter is not misinformation. Would you agree? KJP: No, the way you're asking me the question is misinformation. There is money that we are allocating to the impacted areas and there's money there to help people who truly need it. There are survivors who need the funding, who need the help.

Doocy purposefully reads a Biden letter that has no bearing on the situation in North Carolina and he knows it. FEMA is funded but now it needs more funding.

That's not hard to understand unless you are acting like a Russian MAGAt tool to help Trump get elected.