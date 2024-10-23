Nicolle Wallace Lets F-Bombs Fly Quoting Trump's Disdain For Military

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace read a quote from the former President highlighted in The Atlantic, in which Donald J. Trump again shows disdain for the U.S. military, citing two sources. According to the article, Trump said he needed "the kind of generals that Hitler had," then became enraged over the cost of the funeral for murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa GuillénIn.

Wallace read an excerpt from the bombshell story.

"At an Oval Office meeting in December of 2020, quote, at a certain point, according to two people present at the meeting, Donald Trump asked, quote, did they bill us for the funeral?

What did it cost?" the MSNBC anchor said.

"According to attendees and contemporaneous notes of the meeting taken by a participant, an aide answered, "Yes, we received a bill," she continued. "The funeral cost $60,000."

"Trump became angry, quote, it doesn't cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican," Wallace quoted Trump. "He turned to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and issued an order, quote, don't pay it."

"Later that day, he was still agitated," she continued. "Can you believe it, he said. "According to a witness, a fucking people trying to rip me off."

"That's Donald Trump using the F word to describe a funeral that he had offered to pay for for a member of the United States military," she added.

Even though Trump vowed to pay the costs of the funeral, an attorney for Guillén’s family told the outlet that a bill was sent to the White House, but no reimbursement was ever received.

Praising Hitler seems to be a theme with Trump.