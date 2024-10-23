General John Kelly Speaks Out: Trump Praised Hitler

Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff General John Kelly has finally spoken out against his former boss to The NY Times (gift link) and what he shared is very damaging to Trump personally and politically.

John Kelly, the Trump White House’s longest-serving chief of staff, said that he believed that Donald Trump met the definition of a fascist.

Gen. Kelly has been critical of Trump, but very sporadically. This however is powerful and exposes Trump's true White Supremacist Neo-Nazi views that many of his supporter espouse to.

KELLY: He would, he commented more than once that Hitler did some good things too, and of course if you know history, again I think he's lacking in that, but if you know what Hitler was all about, it would be pretty hard to make an argument that he did anything good. So what would you say when he said to you that Hitler did a lot of good things? Well, I'd tell him that. I said, you know, first of all you should never say that, but if you knew what Hitler was all about from the beginning to the end, everything he did was in support of his racist, fascist life, you know, philosophy, so that nothing he did you could argue was good. It was certainly not done for the right reason, but he would occasionally say that. What would he say when you would lay that out to him? Well, he'd just, you know, that would be the end of the conversation usually. you

No, Trump, genocidal monsters don't do good things.

This is insane by any standard.

There is no defense for this.

The MAGA cult will probably back up Trump's claim since many support white supremacy.

Now we know were Candace Owens got her support of Hitler, when she said: Hitler Just Wanted To Make Germany Great Again



It won't take long for Demented Donald to lie and bash Gen. Kelly.

